Man Killed Walking Beside Poteau Railroad Tracks
In a news release, police say the incident happened about 12:20 a.m. just off the Dewey Avenue train crossing in Poteau. Police say the man was walking beside the tracks when he was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern train.
