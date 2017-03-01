Lightning strike at New York airport disrupts dozens of flights

Dozens of flights were delayed and many were canceled after a lightning strike briefly shut down a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, officials said. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the three major airports in and around New York City, said the approach area of one of the airport's two main runways was damaged after it was hit by lightning at 11:18 a.m. ET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.