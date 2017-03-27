Lawsuit: Bus terminal bathroom arrest...

Lawsuit: Bus terminal bathroom arrests target gays

A class action lawsuit accuses Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police of targeting gay men who use the restrooms at New York City's main bus terminal. The suit, filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, claims Port Authority police officers engage in discrimination by falsely arresting men perceived as gay at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on baseless charges including public lewdness and exposure.

