Judge nixes special prosecutor in Christie bridge complaint
Former Christie deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly, above, and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey official Bill Baroni, a top Christie appointee, were convicted in November. For the third time, a judge in New Jersey has ruled that a special prosecutor won't be appointed to oversee a criminal complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal, a decision that could signal the end of a nearly six-month legal odyssey.
