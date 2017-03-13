JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) EVP Sells ...

JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) EVP Sells $186,282.07 in Stock

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

JetBlue Airways Co. EVP James G. Hnat sold 9,127 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) 21 hr Ghanji 33
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... Mar 9 firstadmendmentrules 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Feb 21 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Feb 21 USA Today 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC