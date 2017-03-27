JetBlue: A Growing Small Fish In A Big Pond

Support for future air travel demand will be supported by business travel in an increasingly "flattened world," millennials who value experiences over stuff, and baby boomers traveling in retirement. For many years, if not decades, there has been an extra perceived risk associated with investing in airline companies, which can be captured by the following quotes: These great billionaires and many other investors have been on roller coaster rides from past downturns, recessions, fuel price spikes, etc., yet they are both still in the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.