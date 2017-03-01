Japan's Mitsui to hire more staff as ...

Japan's Mitsui to hire more staff as it expands in region

15 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

JAPANESE TRADING company Mitsui & Co is looking to boost its headcount in Singapore to tap growth opportunities in the still-buoyant Southeast Asian economies. Mitsui converted its Singapore branch office into its regional headquarters about 10 years ago and now employs 300 staff in the city-state.

