Insider Buying: Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Insider Buys 73 Shares of Stock
Stagecoach Group plc insider Ross Paterson acquired 73 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 207 per share, for a total transaction of A 151.11 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Alihra
|32
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC