Inside Washington: Push to avert plane battery fires stalls
In this Feb. 8, 2006 file photo, firefighters battle a blaze onboard a UPS cargo plane at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. The International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. agency that sets global aviation safety standards, decided last year to ban shipments of lithium ion batteries on international passenger flights and require that the batteries be no more than 30 percent charged on cargo flights.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|1 hr
|Ghanji
|33
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
