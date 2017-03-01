Hudson's Bay's bid for Macy's stumble...

Hudson's Bay's bid for Macy's stumbles, say sources

Hudson's Bay has not yet found a major institutional investor to serve as an equity partner in its bid for Macy's sources told Reuters. Hudson's Bay Co., owner of the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains, has yet to line up equity financing for a bid for Macy's Inc ., over a month after approaching its U.S. peer, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

