Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane
Harrison Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a California airport last month. An audio recording of Ford's conversation about the Feb. 13 incident was released Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.
