Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane
Actor Harrison Ford said he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft last month when he mistakenly landed on a taxiway at a Southern California airport after flying low over an airliner with 116 people aboard, according to an audio recording released Friday. "I'm the schmuck who landed on the taxiway," Ford told an air traffic controller shortly after the near-miss on Feb. 13 at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
