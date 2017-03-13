Golar LNG Partners L.P. - New LNG Carrier Contract

Golar LNG Partners LP announced today that it has entered into a time charter for a period of up to a maximum of 9 years with a major international oil and gas company for one of its steam LNG carriers, the Golar Grand. The Golar Grand is currently on charter with Golar LNG Limited and will therefore be sub-chartered back from Golar LNG, at the same rate as the New Charter, for the initial period of the New Charter until the Golar LNG charter ends in October 2017.

