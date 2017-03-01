Former Port Authority chairman seems ...

Former Port Authority chairman seems probation in United bribe scheme

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A former top transportation official and mentor to Republican Gov. Chris Christie should receive probation, not prison, for his part in a bribery scheme involving United Airlines because although he misused his position, he was "not corrupted," his attorneys said in a court filing. The request was contained in a 252-page brief filed late Tuesday on behalf of David Samson, the former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

