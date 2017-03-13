Flights canceled, schools to close as...

Flights canceled, schools to close as blizzard takes aim at northeast

Read more: WIXY-FM Champaign

A fast-moving winter storm was expected to hit the U.S. Northeast United States, forecasters warned on Monday, threatening to snarl travel and knock out power while prompting some city officials to order schools to close on Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, with forecasts calling for up to 2 feet of snow in places by early Wednesday, with temperatures 15 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year.

