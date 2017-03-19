FedEx Co. (FDX) Given a $209.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts
The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the shipping service provider's stock. Deutsche Bank AG's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|2 hr
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|2 hr
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|2 hr
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Sun
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|2
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|Mar 17
|Jack Mehoff
|7
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Dan l
|58
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC