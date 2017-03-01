FAA reports 27 airspace violations near Trump's Florida estate
The Sun Sentinel reports that last month, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 27 violations of the airspace restrictions near Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. In one instance, Air Force jets speeding to intercept an aircraft caused a sonic boom that rattled Palm Beach and Broward counties.
