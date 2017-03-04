Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73,...

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73,413,000 Position in Wabash National Co.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Fri Alihra 32
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Feb 21 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Feb 21 USA Today 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation Feb 9 egarci8215 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC