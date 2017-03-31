Delta and Korean Air to expand partne...

Delta and Korean Air to expand partnership

Walter Cho , President and COO of Korean Air; and Ed Bastian , CEO of Delta Air Lines, sign the partnership agreement as Yang Ho Cho , Chairman and CEO of Korean Air; and Steve Sear, Delta President - International and Executive Vice President - Global Sales, stand as witnesses. Delta Air Lines and Korean Air recently signed an agreement to deepen their historic partnership, with an expanded trans-Pacific network that will increase travel choices and boost competition between the US and Asia.

