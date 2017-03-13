Delta Airlines cancels more than 900 flights due to storm Delta Air...
Delta Air Lines has cancelled more than 900 flights due to the storm to hit the Northeast, including its two hubs in New York. Atlanta-based Delta said snow and high winds are expected to disrupt operations.
