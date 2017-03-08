Dakota Access oil pipeline doesn't faze big rail shippers
The two biggest railroads shipping oil from North Dakota don't seem particularly concerned that the Dakota Access pipeline may be about to come online. Crude shipments make up only a small percentage of the business that BNSF Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway do in the state.
