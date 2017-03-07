CSX Bets Up to $300 Million on CEO for Worst-to-First Turnaround
This time he's joining CSX Corp., the least efficient major North American railroad, which named him chief executive officer late Monday. In 2012 he took over at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and during the next four years transformed the perennial laggard into a top performer by cutting costs and speeding up service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC