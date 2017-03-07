CSX Bets Up to $300 Million on CEO fo...

CSX Bets Up to $300 Million on CEO for Worst-to-First Turnaround

This time he's joining CSX Corp., the least efficient major North American railroad, which named him chief executive officer late Monday. In 2012 he took over at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and during the next four years transformed the perennial laggard into a top performer by cutting costs and speeding up service.

