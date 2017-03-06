Continue reading Is a $200 million package for a CEO too much? BNSF rival debates bid for boss

Continue reading Is a $200 million pa...

Is superstar railroad executive Hunter Harrison worth a $200 million pay package? For that matter, is any CEO worth that? The question has arisen in a shareholder activist's campaign to shake up CSX Corp., one of North America's major railroads. To sway investors and board members, Paul Hilal has promised to install Harrison as the company's chief executive officer.

