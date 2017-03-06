Christie mentor set for sentencing in...

Christie mentor set for sentencing in United bribery case

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Nov. 14, 2013, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, walks with David Samson, left, chairman of The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, after publicizing plans for new daily nonstop United Airlines flights to Atlantic City International Airport which began April 1, 2014, but were ended in December 2014, during a news conference at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. Samson, who resigned in March 2014, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, March 6, 2017, after he pleaded guilty July 14, 2016, to bribery for using his post to get United Airlines to run money-losing direct flights between Newark, N.J., and Columbia, S.C., saving him an hour's driving time to his weekend home.

