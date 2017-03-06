Christie mentor set for sentencing in United bribery case
In this July 14, 2016, file photo, David Samson, left, former chairman of The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and one of his attorneys, Justin Walder, right, leave federal court after Samson pleaded guilty to bribery during a hearing in Newark, N.J. Samson, who resigned in March 2014, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, March 6, 2017, for using his post to get United Airlines to run money-losing direct flights between Newark, N.J., and Columbia, S.C., saving him an hour's driving time to his weekend home.
