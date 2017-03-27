Chinese firm to help operate South West Trains franchise
A Chinese company will help operate one of the biggest rail franchises in the country after a surprise announcement by the Government. First MTR will take over from Stagecoach, which currently runs SWT services across south east England to and from London Waterloo.
