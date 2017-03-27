China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contract worth up to $647 million
Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million. A CRRC executive confirmed the news on Monday, which was first announced by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority late last week.
