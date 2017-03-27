China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contr...

China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contract worth up to $647 million

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million. A CRRC executive confirmed the news on Monday, which was first announced by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority late last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 162
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai... Mar 17 Jack Mehoff 7
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Mar 16 Dan l 58
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC