Caution: Train deaths rising in East Bay

David Kutrosky of Capitol Corridor speaks of train safety with Rocky Fernandez, 10 District State Director, Marvin Peixoto, Hayward City Council member, and Robert Raburn, BART Board of Directors. Rail authorities, city officials and police from Oakland and Hayward ride an Amtrak train to learn more about violators who trespass on rail and transit tracks getting injured or killed.

