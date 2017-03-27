Cathay warns of possible fraud over cheap Japan tour
Cathay Pacific Airways has warned Thai tourists planning to visit Japan during Songkran that it has not been booked for any chartered flights out of Bangkok during the water festival as claimed in some online advertisements. The airline sent a note to tour agents informing them that it was not involved in a promotional tour package campaign in email advertisements which put its name as the airline of choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|Mar 17
|Jack Mehoff
|7
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC