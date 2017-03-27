Cathay Pacific aims for HK$4 billion ...

Cathay Pacific aims for HK$4 billion in cuts over three years

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Disclosure, from board member of major shareholder Air China, comes despite city's flag carrier declining to specify its saving target Cathay Pacific Airways is seeking HK$4 billion in savings over the next three years with HK$2 billion of the savings targeted for 2017, a major shareholder has disclosed. In the first cost-saving made public, Air China, which has a 30 per cent stake in Hong Kong's flag carrier, backed Cathay Pacific to turn the business around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Wed ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai... Mar 17 Jack Mehoff 7
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,966,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC