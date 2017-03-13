Canadian Pacific Railway reins in per...

Canadian Pacific Railway reins in perks, changes pay model for top execs

Canadian Pacific Railway is cutting back on perks for its top executives and changing the way they're paid in response to shareholder frustration over C-suite compensation. In a regulatory filing, the Calgary-based company says it will place greater emphasis on safety and operating income to incentivize executives.

