Canadian Pacific Railway reins in perks, changes pay model for top execs
Canadian Pacific Railway is cutting back on perks for its top executives and changing the way they're paid in response to shareholder frustration over C-suite compensation. In a regulatory filing, the Calgary-based company says it will place greater emphasis on safety and operating income to incentivize executives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|117
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|Dan l
|58
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|18 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|6
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Wed
|Alien Touch
|3
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC