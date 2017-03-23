BW Group grabs control of tanker firm DHT from Fredriksen's Frontline

Privately-owned shipping firm BW Group became the top shareholder in tanker firm DHT Holdings on Thursday, in a surprise move that will probably end Frontline's ambitions to take full control of DHT. BW Group, led by shipping tycoon Andreas Sohmen Pao, sold 11 very large crude carriers valued at $538 million on Thursday to DHT, which will issue approximately $256 million in new shares to BW Group as part of the settlement.

