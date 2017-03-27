Big farewell to 767 at Air NZ

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Air New Zealand's last Boeing 767 takes flight today ending 32 years of service for the plane described as the Dreamliner of its time. Millions of passengers have flown on 767s which opened up the Pacific Rim for the airline.

