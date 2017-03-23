At least 1 killed in Oklahoma single-engine plane crash
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the plane crashed in a field Friday in Union City due to "unknown circumstances" and that local law enforcement confirms the pilot of the aircraft died in the crash. The name of the victim and details of the crash were not immediately released and police did not return a phone call for comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|Mar 17
|Jack Mehoff
|7
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Dan l
|58
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC