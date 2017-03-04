AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 22,361 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington
AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 507,179 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Alihra
|32
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
