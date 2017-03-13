APNewsBreak: Durbin says railway must...

APNewsBreak: Durbin says railway must do more on gun thefts

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this April 28, 2015, file photo, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., appears, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Durbin has told Norfolk Southern that three major gun thefts from its rail yard on Chicago's South Side threaten neighborhoods already plagued by violence and that it must do more secure the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... 31 min Canuck stay home 2
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mon Ghanji 33
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... Mar 9 firstadmendmentrules 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Feb 21 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Feb 21 USA Today 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC