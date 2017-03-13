APNewsBreak: Durbin says railway must do more on gun thefts
In this April 28, 2015, file photo, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., appears, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Durbin has told Norfolk Southern that three major gun thefts from its rail yard on Chicago's South Side threaten neighborhoods already plagued by violence and that it must do more secure the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|31 min
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Ghanji
|33
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Mar 9
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC