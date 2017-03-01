Amid Buyout Rumors, Time To Close Air Methods Position?
The company has remained cheap throughout the duration of the year, largely due to skepticism surrounding the sustainability of its growth model. I enumerate the factors going in the company's favor and why the buyout rumors should have a substantive basis behind them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|20 hr
|Alihra
|32
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC