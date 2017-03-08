American Airlines adding two nonstop flights to Chicago to Colorado Springs schedule
American Airlines announced Friday it will begin two daily non-stop flights to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on July 5. American Airlines announced Friday it will begin two daily nonstop flights to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on July 5. The move comes just three days after Denver-based Frontier Airlines unveiled plans to launch nonstop service this summer to Chicago and four other cities. American said tickets can be purchased on its website beginning Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|Thu
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Feb 21
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC