American Airlines adding two nonstop flights to Chicago to Colorado Springs schedule

American Airlines announced Friday it will begin two daily nonstop flights to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on July 5. The move comes just three days after Denver-based Frontier Airlines unveiled plans to launch nonstop service this summer to Chicago and four other cities. American said tickets can be purchased on its website beginning Sunday.

