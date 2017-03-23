African budget carrier Fastjet appoints new finance head
African budget airline Fastjet Plc said on Friday it had appointed Michael Muller, who has worked in the airlines industry for a decade and held roles at South African Airways, as its next chief financial officer. The appointment follows the departure of current finance head Lisa Mitchell, who has stepped down but would stay on until April 30 or shortly thereafter, to facilitate an orderly transition.
