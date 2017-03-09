Across the Nation: Christie mentor av...

Across the Nation: Christie mentor avoids prison in airline scandal

15 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

The former head of one of the nation's most powerful transportation agencies and a longtime mentor to Gov. Chris Christie was sentenced Monday to four years' probation and home confinement for pressuring United Airlines to reinstate a money-losing flight route to give him easier access to his weekend home. Many in the courtroom sat stunned as U.S. District Judge Jose Linares imposed a sentence that will allow David Samson, former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, to serve his year of home confinement likely at the South Carolina residence that was the object of the scheme that landed him in court.

