Acquittal, new trial rejected in bridge lane closing case
A New Jersey judge turned down an appeal by two former aides to Republican Gov. Chris Christie who were convicted in a plot to cause traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge in what prosecutors alleged was a political vendetta against a local politician. Both were convicted in November of purposely causing gridlock for four days in September 2013 by reducing access lanes to the bridge, which links Fort Lee, New Jersey, with New York City.
