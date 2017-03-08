4 unscathed after plane's landing gear collapses on Woods Cross runway
The landing gear of the group's Piper PA-32 collapsed when it reached the runway at the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed. The South Davis Metro Fire Agency characterized the incident as an "emergency landing" and said there were no resulting injuries and no fire.
