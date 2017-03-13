2 bills aim to prevent or mitigate oil-train disaster

Native Americans Cathy Sampson-Cruse, left, and Raymond Estrada appear at a news conference at the Oregon State Capitol, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Salem, Ore., in support of two bills. One bill would direct the Environmental Quality Commission to adopt oil-spill prevention and emergency-response planning requirements to railroads that own or operate high hazard train routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.