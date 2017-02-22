World's heaviest woman admitted to Sa...

World's heaviest woman admitted to Saifee Hospital in Mumbai

World's heaviest woman, 500-kg Egyptian Eman Ahmed, arrived in Mumbai ahead of weight reduction treatment which she will undergo at Saifee Hospital. MUMBAI: Eman Ahmed , one of the heaviest women in the world weighing 500 kgs, today landed here for weight reduction treatment at a local facility.

