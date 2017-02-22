Woman dies in escalator fall at New Y...

Woman dies in escalator fall at New York's World Trade Center Oculus

A 29-year-old woman died on Saturday after she fell more than 30 feet from an escalator at the World Trade Center Oculus, part of a new, multi-billion-dollar transportation and shopping hub in lower Manhattan. The woman, from New Jersey, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Port Authority police spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.

