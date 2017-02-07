Why Does It Seem Like Airline Compute...

Why Does It Seem Like Airline Computers Are Crashing More?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The WHIR

If you feel as if you're hearing about these incidents more often, you are-but not necessarily because they're happening more frequently. Delta Air Lines Inc. suffered an IT outage that led to widespread delays and 280 flight cancellations on Jan. 29 and 30, a problem the carrier said was caused by an electrical malfunction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The WHIR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Mon Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Jan 25 Margery Mc Donald 55
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12) Jan 23 Hoo 5
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC