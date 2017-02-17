Video: Did Postal Service worker run over a dog?
Did a United States Postal Service worker run over a woman's dog in Florida? The organization is investigating the incident which was caught on surveillance video. "He died here in front of my house, in front of my eyes," said Marilyn Caceres, the late dog's owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC