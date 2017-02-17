Vehicles traveling again on newly raised Bayonne Bridge
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the bridge connecting Bayonne, New Jersey, to Staten Island, New York, opened for vehicles at 5 a.m. Monday after years of work to raise the deck. Construction on the $1.3 billion project to allow bigger cargo ships to reach New York City-area ports began in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC