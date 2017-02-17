Vehicles traveling again on newly rai...

Vehicles traveling again on newly raised Bayonne Bridge

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the bridge connecting Bayonne, New Jersey, to Staten Island, New York, opened for vehicles at 5 a.m. Monday after years of work to raise the deck. Construction on the $1.3 billion project to allow bigger cargo ships to reach New York City-area ports began in 2013.

