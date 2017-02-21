Vehicle fire at location of Auckland's Pride Parade
Fire crews douse the engine of the truck which was pulling the Air New Zealand float in the Pride Parade. Photo / Tell Nichol A quick thinking member of the public put out a car fire during the pride parade after an Air New Zealand truck caught fire.
