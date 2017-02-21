UPS Tries Arming Its Brown-Clad Drive...

UPS Tries Arming Its Brown-Clad Drivers With an Octocopter Drone 23 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

United Parcel Service Inc. sees a day when your latest purchase may be dropped off not by a brown-clad delivery driver, but by an octocopter drone. The world's largest courier took a step closer to that future on Monday, launching an unmanned aerial vehicle from the roof of a UPS truck about a quarter-mile to a blueberry farm outside Tampa, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... 9 hr USA Today 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation Feb 9 egarci8215 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC